According to matching reports from The Athletic and AS, the new Los Blancos coach wants to keep faith with the Brazilian gem this season. Endrick is no longer expected to leave Real Madrid in the current transfer window.





Mourinho is said to have made the decision with club officials and the player himself. The 20-year-old is now set to stay at least until the end of the first half of the season, before the parties meet again in January to discuss the next steps.

Until recently, there had been speculation over whether Endrick, because of the fierce competition in Los Blancos' attack around Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Co., as well as his correspondingly slim chances of regular game time, should be loaned out again to another club.

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How have Endrick's performances been recently?

During the second half of last season, the Brazilian was on the books at French top-flight side Olympique Lyon, where he played regularly and turned in convincing performances. In 21 matches, he contributed eight goals and eight assists. Those displays even earned him a place in Brazil's World Cup squad.

So far, Endrick has also caught the eye in pre-season. In the 2-2 draw in the friendly against AC Florence almost a week and a half ago, he fired in the early opener to put Los Blancos 1-0 up.

Endrick's contract at Real runs until 2030. He has made 40 competitive appearances for the Madrid side so far, returning seven goals and one assist. At the World Cup, which ended for Brazil in the last 16 with a 2-1 defeat to Norway, national coach Carlo Ancelotti had brought him on four times as a substitute. Endrick did not score.