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Jose Mourinho declared newly-renewed Thibaut Courtois the best goalkeeper in the world after his vital saves kept Real Madrid alive during their 2-1 comeback win over Celta Vigo. The Portuguese manager also sympathised with backup keeper Andriy Lunin, comparing his predicament to a famous 1970s Portuguese football anecdote.

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Courtois heroics lay foundation for Madrid comeback

Thibaut Courtois produced two decisive interventions to keep Real Madrid within striking distance before Jude Bellingham and Carlos Espi completed a 2-1 comeback victory over Celta Vigo. Following Pablo Duran's sixth-minute opener and Kylian Mbappe's missed first-half penalty, Courtois denied Williot past the half-hour mark with a sharp save to prevent Celta doubling their lead.

The Belgian international then delivered another crucial low stop in the 65th minute to thwart Duran from long range. Just 60 seconds later, Bellingham fired home the equaliser before Espi snatched an 85th-minute winner to secure Madrid's ninth straight victory.

Mourinho crowns Courtois the best in the world

Speaking at his post-match press conference at the Santiago Bernabeu, Jose Mourinho lavished praise on Courtois, who recently signed a contract extension with Los Blancos. Mourinho argued that goalkeepers rarely receive the individual recognition they deserve compared to attacking stars.

"You saw him when he was just starting to become what he is now," Mourinho said. "You saw him from the outside, and now you see him freshly renewed as the best goalkeeper in the world. I think only Lev Yashin has won a Ballon d'Or. The history of football without a goalkeeper winning the Ballon d'Or is what it is. People value offensive players more. But I have no doubt he's the best goalkeeper in the world. For several years now, he's been the best."

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Sympathy for Lunin echoes 1970s Portugal story

While celebrating Courtois' brilliance, Mourinho acknowledged the frustration facing deputy goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, grouping the Ukrainian alongside match-winner Espi as squad players who merit more pitch time. To illustrate Lunin's situation behind Courtois, Mourinho shared an anecdote from Portuguese football history.

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"But I also really like Lunin," Mourinho explained. "And he's another who can be grouped with Espi. He's someone who deserves to play more. But there it is. There was a very famous coach in Portugal in the 70s who once told a goalkeeper: 'You're the best goalkeeper in Europe.' And the goalkeeper replied: 'Why am I not playing?' The coach said: 'Because the other one is the best in the world.' And it's a bit like that with Lunin."

Courtois remains vital ahead of Champions League test

Mourinho admitted his side lacked focus early on after several players returned late from international duty, making Courtois' reliability between the posts indispensable on a night when Madrid finished with an attacking, unbalanced line-up.

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With a Champions League fixture arriving on Tuesday and Vinicius Junior confirmed to return to the starting XI, Mourinho will again lean on Courtois' leadership to preserve Real Madrid's unbeaten home run.