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Jose Mourinho has opened up on Dean Huijsen's rapid development at Real Madrid, crediting their previous work together at Roma and the harsh lessons of the Premier League. Explaining how Antonio Rudiger and Ibrahima Konate complement the young centre-back, Mourinho admitted he avoids praising Huijsen too much.

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Mourinho traces Huijsen's leap from Roma to Madrid

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has hailed Dean Huijsen's growing maturity at the heart of Los Blancos' defence, reflecting on how far the youngster has progressed since their time together at AS Roma. Speaking ahead of Saturday's La Liga clash against Alaves, Mourinho explained how a challenging spell in England sharpened Huijsen before their reunion in Spain.

"When Dean was with me at Roma, he was a kid and as a kid, he had a path to follow. The difficulty of the Premier League has improved him in many ways, and my view from the outside is that last year he didn't have a good season, but the fact that he already knew me has helped accelerate his growth," Mourinho said. "Now he's young in age but a player with much more maturity."

'I'm not too nice to him'

Even after Huijsen responded positively to missing out on the World Cup, Mourinho stressed that he deliberately withholds excessive praise to keep the defender grounded and hungry to improve.

"He is growing a lot and has dealt well with the frustration of not going to the World Cup, interpreting it positively," Mourinho explained. "Not too much praise because it might do him harm. The way I act as his coach helps him because I'm not too nice to him."

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How Rudiger, Konate and Huijsen fuel Madrid's attack

Mourinho also highlighted the influence of senior defensive partners Antonio Rudiger and Ibrahima Konate, explaining how their chemistry allows Real Madrid to defend aggressively and launch attacks higher up the pitch.

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"Rudiger is an important teammate for him, and Konate's profile also helps when they play together," he noted. "Defending well also means helping the team improve offensively. When you have security at the back, a higher defensive line, you can press better, and the defenders win individual duels."

Another defensive test against in-form Alaves

Huijsen and Real Madrid's backline will face a stern test on Saturday night against an Alaves side unbeaten in three matches and led by six-goal forwards Lucas Boye and former Madrid striker Mariano.

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With Los Blancos chasing an 11th straight victory across all competitions, Mourinho will demand another commanding defensive display at the Santiago Bernabeu.