Jorge Messi, Lionel Messi's father, dies at the age of 68

Jorge Messi has died at the age of 68, according to multiple Argentine media outlets. Lionel Messi's father had been battling health problems for some time.

Back in June, Lionel Messi was visibly emotional after scoring for Argentina against Algeria at the World Cup. Afterwards, he responded: "Why was I crying? It had absolutely nothing to do with football. I have had a few difficult days."

His comments sparked intense speculation. Multiple media outlets reported it was linked to his father's health, although conflicting accounts were circulating over what exactly was happening.

That prompted the Messi family to issue a statement at the time. "The Messi family wishes to inform you that Jorge Messi is currently dealing with health problems. He is currently under medical supervision and is recovering well," the statement began.

"Given the reports, rumours and speculation that have been circulating in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep concern about the lack of sensitivity, respect and discretion with which some people have treated a strictly private family matter."

It continued: "We sincerely appreciate the expressions of affection, respect and concern we have received and ask that the privacy, confidentiality and personal space of Jorge - and that of his entire family - be respected throughout this process," it read, among other things.

Then, at the end of July, Lionel Messi also skipped the Major League Soccer (MLS) All-Star Game, presumably to visit his father. A few days later, he returned to action in an MLS match.