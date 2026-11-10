Jordi Cruyff told Ajax's General Meeting of Shareholders he was delighted with the last transfer window. The signing of Marc ter Stegen has particularly pleased the technical director.

Last summer, Ter Stegen joined Ajax on loan from FC Barcelona. The German goalkeeper had received several offers but was keen to play for Ajax.

"Ter Stegen can play wherever he wants, but he still has the drive to come and play for Ajax. Those are great transfers," Cruyff is quoted as saying by Ajax Showtime.

Ajax's technical director spoke briefly about the upcoming transfer window but gave little away. "The more I say, the more expensive the players become."

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"It won't be as busy as the summer, but perhaps we'll do one little thing. If we sell someone, we'll have to act too," Cruyff concluded.

Currently third in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie, Ajax are level on points with second-placed Feyenoord. PSV are top, one point ahead.