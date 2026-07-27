Jordan Henderson close to sensational transfer back to the absolute top

Jordan Henderson is on the verge of a sensational dream transfer. According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 36-year-old midfielder is closing in on Chelsea, who are currently best placed to sign the England international from Brentford.

Romano reports that Henderson can leave Brentford on a free transfer and is open to a move to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea see the experienced midfielder as an interesting option for the new season and currently lead the race for his signature.

Chelsea want an experienced defensive midfielder. Xabi Alonso pushed for the arrival of Granit Xhaka, but Sunderland are not letting the Swiss international leave. According to transfer market expert Ben Jacobs, Henderson is being viewed as an alternative to Xhaka.

That interest stands out given Henderson only arrived at Brentford last year. The club signed the former Liverpool captain on a free transfer after he had terminated his contract with Ajax.

Henderson signed a two-season deal with Brentford and came in to give the young squad extra leadership and experience. In the 2025/26 season, the veteran midfielder made 34 official appearances, 24 of them as a starter, and contributed one goal and three assists.

Despite that, the 90-cap international was surprisingly included in England's World Cup squad this summer. Henderson played only six minutes at the tournament, against Panama, and mainly made the news by clumsily picking up an injury off the pitch.

After the won last-16 tie against Mexico, the midfielder broke his wrist when he tripped over the advertising hoardings during the celebrations and had to undergo surgery. He did not play again for the rest of the tournament, although he remained part of the squad. England ultimately finished third at the World Cup.