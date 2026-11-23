Share Follow GOAL on Google

The pressure is mounting on Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the winter transfer window after the team suffered a fresh blow to their attack, while the club continue to monitor a number of leading wingers across Europe.

Advertisement

Désiré Doué's injury has hit Luis Enrique hard. Doué ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on Saturday, will undergo surgery before the end of the month and will miss the rest of the season. PSG had already lost Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to the same injury on 21 October, so two of their most important wide players are out until the end of the season.

The two injuries leave PSG with several ways to fill the gap. They could use the so-called "joker card", which lets a club sign a player currently registered in the French first or second tier. Or they could wait for the winter window to open in January, which would give them a far wider range of solutions.

Read also: Video: controversial penalty as Al-Buraikan delivers and Toney turns down Al-Shamal's gift

Luis Enrique said of Doué's injury: "It's a difficult situation, but this is the life of professional players. We still have options in the transfer market, but I don't like seeing my players injured. If I think about Désiré Doué's mentality, I know he will come back twice as strong, stronger than ever. I'm not worried. These are things every footballer has to overcome."

Advertisement Advertisement

Until the winter window opens, the Spanish coach has limited options out wide: Mika Godts, Quentin Ndjantou and Magnes Akliouche. He could also move Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembélé back to their natural positions, having used them up front in the absence of a traditional out-and-out striker.

Related Topics

PSG have been tracking Abde Ezzalzouli for some time. He was below his best in the recent Andalusian derby against Sevilla, though he did help set up Antony's goal that put Real Betis 2-0 up. Even so, the Moroccan winger has started the season well, with four goals and one assist in 13 matches.

Read also: "More than 90%": former Real Madrid star criticises Flick's decision against Villarreal

Advertisement

Those numbers build on last season, when Ezzalzouli scored 15 goals and provided 13 assists in 43 matches. In 2024-2025, he managed nine goals and five assists in 49 matches. His release clause stands at €60 million. Real Betis would receive 84% of that, with the remaining 16%, worth €9.6 million, going to Barcelona.

PSG are monitoring the player, but his former agent, Real Betis and his new adviser have all previously denied any contact, or any desire on Ezzalzouli's part to leave the Spanish club. The French side's new circumstances could revive the deal, though. Off the pitch, Marca have reported that the Court of Arbitration for Sport has ordered Ezzalzouli to pay more than €230,000 to his former representatives for terminating his contract with them without just cause.

Advertisement

Another option: what if Betis refuse to let Ezzalzouli go to Paris?

According to L'Equipe, the other, quicker option in PSG's thinking is the joker card provided for under French league regulations. It lets clubs sign one player outside the two usual transfer windows, as long as that player holds a playing licence with a club in France's first or second tier. That would allow PSG to find a domestic replacement without waiting for January. Clubs can also sign a "medical joker" in specific exceptional cases, most notably the death or serious injury of the goalkeeper or his back-up, or an injury to a player on duty with the France national team, subject to certain medical and regulatory conditions. Doué's injury therefore does not give PSG the right to sign a foreign player such as Ezzalzouli through this mechanism. Any deal for him will have to wait until the winter window opens.

Read also: Mbappé curse strikes Yamal as disastrous historic record leaves Raphinha paying the price