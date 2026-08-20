FC Twente take on FK Qarabag on Thursday evening in the first leg of the Conference League play-offs. John van den Brom has now named the Tukkers' line-up.

Lars Unnerstall keeps his place in goal. FC Twente line up in defence, from right to left, with Bart van Rooij, Robin Pröpper, Ruud Nijstad and Aske Adelgaard.

In midfield, Ramiz Zerrouki must provide control, with Daouda Weidmann alongside him. The Frenchman has started the season strongly, with two goals and two assists in four matches.

Further forward, Marko Pjaca, Daan Rots and Sondre Ørjasæter make up Twente's attacking midfield, with Rots, originally a winger, again operating as a 'number ten'. Wout Weghorst will lead the line on Thursday evening at De Grolsch Veste.

FC Twente line-up: Unnerstall; Van Rooij, Pröpper, Nijstad, Adelgaard; Zerrouki, Weidmann; Pjaca, Rots, Ørjasæter; Weghorst