Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1081151521.jpgPro Shots
Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

John van den Brom opts once again for Daan Rots in a 'new position' at FC Twente

FC Twente vs Qarabag FK
FC Twente
Qarabag FK
Conference League Qualification

FC Twente take on FK Qarabag on Thursday evening in the first leg of the Conference League play-offs. John van den Brom has now named the Tukkers' line-up.

Lars Unnerstall keeps his place in goal. FC Twente line up in defence, from right to left, with Bart van Rooij, Robin Pröpper, Ruud Nijstad and Aske Adelgaard.

In midfield, Ramiz Zerrouki must provide control, with Daouda Weidmann alongside him. The Frenchman has started the season strongly, with two goals and two assists in four matches.

Further forward, Marko Pjaca, Daan Rots and Sondre Ørjasæter make up Twente's attacking midfield, with Rots, originally a winger, again operating as a 'number ten'. Wout Weghorst will lead the line on Thursday evening at De Grolsch Veste.

FC Twente line-up: Unnerstall; Van Rooij, Pröpper, Nijstad, Adelgaard; Zerrouki, Weidmann; Pjaca, Rots, Ørjasæter; Weghorst

Premier League
Qarabag FK crest
Qarabag FK
QRB
FC Kapaz crest
FC Kapaz
FCK
Conference League Qualification
Qarabag FK crest
Qarabag FK
QRB
FC Twente crest
FC Twente
TWE

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google