Johan Derksen: 'That man lacks all personality, he simply cannot handle it...'

Johan Derksen has laid into Nigel de Jong and Clarence Seedorf on Today Inside after the presentation of Xavi as the new head coach of the Netherlands national team. The analyst trusts the Spaniard's football pedigree, but is deeply worried by the people at the KNVB shaping the technical policy.

"I think Xavi is a likeable man and you have to give him the benefit of the doubt, because he has an incredibly good CV," Derksen began. "As a player, you don't need to tell him anything about football. I like that, but I find those two board members hovering around him extremely dangerous. One of them lacks all personality: Nigel de Jong."

De Jong spoke at length first during the presentation about the KNVB's search and looked visibly tense as he did so. "That lad is bursting with nerves," Derksen said, before turning on Seedorf too: "And that other know-all, Seedorf, actually thinks he should have been the director. Of course he doesn't like being the number two."

René van der Gijp then weighed in and pointed to the lack of experience at the table during the presentation. "There are two rookies sitting there, aren't there, Johan?" he said of De Jong and Xavi, with Derksen agreeing: "Yes, two rookies."

Derksen then questioned how De Jong and Seedorf had landed their current roles. "On what basis did they get these jobs?" Derksen wondered. "De Jong has never coached a club, so why is he a good technical director? The other one has coached clubs, but has failed everywhere. And now they are going to decide who the new national team coach is." He later added about Seedorf: "He won a lot as well, I have to say. But as a coach, he has failed everywhere."

He also had little time for the way De Jong expressed himself during the press conference. The director of elite football said that after the World Cup evaluation, the KNVB had narrowed it down to four candidates, before Pep Guardiola and Arne Slot dropped out and Xavi was eventually chosen, with Michael Reiziger as the internal candidate. "He's probably had a public speaking course," Derksen sneered. "He is politically very correct and watches his words, because he thinks that comes with the role. But then you're not a personality. He is playing a role that does not suit him."

Van der Gijp found the path through the various candidates especially striking. "You start with Guardiola, then you go to Slot and then you go to Reiziger. That's strange, isn't it?" said the former footballer. Derksen even called the idea of making Reiziger national team coach "ridiculous": "He has never had responsibility anywhere. Now that poor lad has the whole of the Netherlands on his back. They caused that (De Jong and Seedorf, ed.)."

For Derksen, Peter Bosz should also have been far more seriously considered by the KNVB. "It was clear: they did not want Peter Bosz," he said, before blaming De Jong and Seedorf for that choice. "Peter Bosz is, of course, a bit of a football professor and that will probably have gone down badly with them, but he was extremely suitable and had the age and the experience for it. It is clear: they simply ignored him."