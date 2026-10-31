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Johan DerksenVandaag Inside
Siep Engelen
Translated by

Johan Derksen lashes out: ‘It’s a shit team!’

PSV Eindhoven vs Willem II
PSV Eindhoven
Willem II
Eredivisie
J. Streppel
J. Stegeman
A. Koster

Johan Derksen said on Friday evening's Vandaag Inside that Willem II's change of manager would make little difference. 

Willem II dismissed John Stegeman last week, but SC Cambuur thrashed them 6-1 with Adrie Koster as interim manager.

Since then, the club have appointed Jurgen Streppel, though Derksen has little faith in him either. "Streppel is not right for Willem II. It's not down to Streppel or the previous manager, but to the squad," says De Snor

"They just have a shit team," he adds. "The technical director (Freek Heerkens, ed.) is responsible for that." 

Hélène Hendriks counters that Streppel could yet be the answer for struggling Willem II. "If you need someone who knows what it's like to play in the lower reaches of the table and who also has a connection with Willem II, then Streppel is a good choice." 

Next matches
PSV

PSV

Eredivisie

31 Oct 2026

WII

WII

After ten Eredivisie matches, Willem II are still waiting for their first win. They have collected just two points, with draws against Sc Heerenveen and AZ. 

Streppel will return to the touchline for the Tilburg club on Saturday when they face PSV in Eindhoven.

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