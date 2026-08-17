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Johan DerksenGroeten uit Grolloo
Sam Vreeswijk

Translated by

Johan Derksen: 'I think PSV are happy to be rid of that whinger. He will still run into major problems'

Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven
Borussia Dortmund
J. Veerman

Johan Derksen believes PSV are pleased to see Joey Veerman on his way to Borussia Dortmund. He said so on Monday in the podcast Greetings from Grolloo.

Veerman has a release clause of around €22 million in his current PSV contract. On Sunday, the Eindhovens Dagblad reported that Dortmund are set to trigger it.

He undergoes his medical on Monday. If he comes through it, he will sign a contract in Germany until mid-2031.

"We cannot say Joey Veerman is not a good footballer," Derksen said on Monday. "But I think Peter Bosz and PSV are happy that they got a lot of money for him and that they are rid of that moaner."

"Because when he is substituted, he always pulls a face. Then he is the aggrieved lad from Volendam to whom a great injustice is being done. But Joey Veerman has to realise that he is not the ideal professional."

Super Cup
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
FC Groningen crest
FC Groningen
GRO

"He is extremely good on the ball, but when possession is lost the team always play with ten men. And you cannot have that in modern football, because then you get slaughtered. He wants a classy role, and I think he will still get a shock at Borussia Dortmund because of the tempo and discipline in the Bundesliga."

"I think he will have major problems there and that he will also be substituted regularly. And then we will once again be introduced to a disappointed and angry Joey Veerman," concluded De Snor.

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