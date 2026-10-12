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Johan DerksenTalpa
Bart DHanis
Translated by

Johan Derksen: ‘I always thought he was a useless footballer, but now...’

Johan Derksen is impressed by Jordan Henderson's ability, De Snor said on Monday's edition of Vandaag Inside.

Henderson's move from Brentford to Chelsea last summer came out of nowhere. The London club signed the 36-year-old Englishman on a free transfer.

"I always thought he was a dreadful footballer. A bog-standard footballer. He made no impression at all in the Netherlands," Derksen begins.

"When he left Ajax two years ago and returned to England, I really thought he would sign for a club in the second tier," the former editor-in-chief of VI continues.

"Now he starts for Chelsea and keeps firing shots into the top corner. Each one is more beautiful than the last. He is very useful as a kind of workhorse among all those stars," he concludes.

Henderson scored twice in Saturday's 5-1 home win over Bournemouth. He made his first start.

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