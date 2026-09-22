Joey Veerman is back in the Netherlands squad after an absence of two years. "I am really looking forward to representing my country," the Borussia Dortmund midfielder said in conversation with De Telegraaf.

He does not feel Ronald Koeman, Xavi's predecessor, left him out for too long. "No. I got a great transfer and this is another new beginning for me with the Netherlands national team. So why would I look back on that? There is absolutely no point."

Now the former PSV player has a fairly clear picture of Xavi as national coach. "We have had a few meetings in which he made it clear how we are going to do things and how he wants to see it. He tries to talk a lot about the style of play, talks a lot about how we are going to do it in possession, and I think that is good and clear."

So far, Veerman has not spoken extensively with Xavi. "No, I have not yet had any personal conversations with him, but I think he selected me based on what he has seen from me. I hope we are going to play enjoyable and attractive football. I am looking forward to it."

Back in the Netherlands squad, Veerman is hoping for minutes against Germany on Thursday, the first opponents in the Nations League. He wants them in part because he would come up against a few Dortmund team-mates.

"I do hope I get to play a few minutes against those guys, because we have already talked about it in the dressing room, with Felix Nmecha and Niko Schlotterbeck. It would be nice to come up against them again after three days," said Veerman, who already sees differences between PSV and Dortmund.

Last week, Dortmund hosted Paderborn and Veerman felt the contrast straight away. "We played Paderborn at home last week. That is different from playing at home with PSV against the lower teams in the Eredivisie. That is quite a big difference. In terms of level, but also the substance of the players. The way they press, going full-on man for man," the holding midfielder concluded.