Borussia Dortmund made it three wins from three in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon. Niko Kovac's side proved too strong for newly promoted SC Paderborn 07 at home, cruising to a 3-0 win thanks to goals from former PSV player Fábio Silva and Felix Nmecha, who scored twice.

Joey Veerman started for Dortmund. It was the Dutch midfielder's first Bundesliga start, having also recently started against HEBC Hamburg in the DFB-Pokal and Villarreal in the Champions League.

Dortmund struck as early as the fifth minute. Fábio Silva raced through, rounded goalkeeper Nahuel Noll and tucked away the opener to make it 1-0.

Veerman then forced a save from Noll and Jobe Bellingham dragged an effort just wide as Dortmund pushed for a second. At the other end, Laurin Curda smashed the ball into the side-netting for Paderborn.

Late in the first half, Serhou Guirassy thought he had scored twice, first with a dink and then soon after with a header. Both goals were ruled out for offside.

After the break, Dortmund stayed in control. Ethan Nwaneri, Bellingham and Guirassy all missed chances to double the lead, while Paderborn offered little going forward.

Then came Nmecha. The substitute made it 2-0 ten minutes from time with a lovely step-over and a finish into the far corner. Marcel Sabitzer struck the bar a few minutes later, but the third still arrived when Nmecha sealed the 3-0 scoreline with a spectacular overhead kick.