João Pedro hails Chelsea signing: a top-class player

Chelsea's Brazilian star Joao Pedro has heaped praise on new signing Danny Welbeck, the former Brighton man who he reckons will help the Blues both on and off the pitch.

Chelsea pulled off a surprise deal for the ex-England forward at the start of the month, striking an agreement with Brighton.

Welbeck, who came through at Manchester United and later turned out for Arsenal, put pen to paper on a two-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Neither club confirmed the fee. Chelsea are believed to have paid Brighton around £7 million for the 35-year-old, who scored 13 goals in the Premier League last season.

Their paths first crossed at Watford, where Welbeck was playing when Pedro arrived in England in 2020, and he kept guiding the Brazilian during their time together at Brighton.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website from the club's pre-season training camp, Pedro said: "Personally, Danny is a very important person to me in life."

He added, as quoted by the English newspaper "Metro": "When I came to England, I didn't speak English, but he was always trying to be by my side to support me and help me develop."

"This will be the third time we play together, and I think that, as he did with me in the past, he will provide support to everyone in the team," he continued.

He went on: "Danny is that guy. He is very helpful and wants the best for everyone around him and for the team."

He concluded: "Everyone knows he is a top-class player. I look forward to playing alongside him again, and I think he will be a valuable addition to the team."