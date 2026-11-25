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Barcelona president Joan Laporta has hit back at Real Madrid ahead of a key legal conciliation hearing, claiming his club's rivals are obsessed with talking about them. Speaking in Baku before Champions League clash with Sabah, Laporta joked that Blaugrana may demand royalties while accusing Madrid of deflecting from their own problems.

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Laporta hits back at 'obsessed' Madrid

Laporta has launched a sharp verbal volley at Madrid, accusing the club of being obsessed with talking about their Catalan rivals. The Barca president addressed the media in Baku on Wednesday, speaking shortly before the directors' lunch ahead of Blaugrana's Champions League fixture against Sabah.

His comments arrived on the same day as a scheduled legal conciliation hearing between the two Spanish giants. Laporta made it clear that Barca are determined to protect their reputation and stop Madrid from spreading what he considers untrue claims about the club.

Barcelona chief jokes about demanding royalties

Laporta expressed frustration at Real Madrid's relentless focus on Barcelona, suggesting his rivals are actively using the club's name for their own benefit. He argued that Madrid should concentrate on their own affairs instead of constantly targeting Barcelona in public.

"The only thing I see is that Madrid will not stop talking about Barca," Laporta said, as quoted by Marca. "In the end, we will have to ask them for royalties because they are promoting their image at Barca's expense. That is all they know how to talk about.

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"Instead of talking about Madrid, which is what they should do, worrying about themselves and leaving others in peace, they have to talk about Barca. They are obsessed with these issues because I suppose they want to divert attention from other things that are not going so well for them."

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Laporta questions Madrid's trophy drought and plans

Expanding on why he believes Madrid are trying to shift the spotlight, Laporta pointed directly to their recent struggles on and off the pitch. He challenged their leadership to communicate clearly with their own supporters rather than criticising rivals.

"I think what they are doing is diverting attention from other problems they have," Laporta stated. "They have gone two years without winning anything and, on top of that, they are thinking about selling a part of the club.

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"I think what they need to do is explain themselves, explain their project, just as we do at Barca. They should not dedicate themselves to talking about Barca. It is not their place. They should leave others in peace and worry about what is happening in their own house."

Conciliation hearing and Sabah clash await

Immediate attention now turns to the outcome of Wednesday's legal conciliation hearing between the two clubs. Laporta confirmed that Barca are seeking an official retraction from Los Blancos and warned that the club will not back down if their demands are ignored.

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"The conciliation hearing will be held today and we will see the result," he explained. "Then we will decide what we have to continue doing. What we will certainly keep doing is defending Barca's interests and trying to prevent them from saying things that are not true about the club. What we want is a retraction and, if there is no retraction, we will have to continue."

On the pitch, Barca will look to put the off-field legal dispute aside when they face Sabah in the Champions League in Baku.