Joan Garcia warns Barcelona must avoid Champions League 'obsession' despite lofty ambitions

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Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia has insisted that while the Champions League remains a primary objective for the Catalan giants, it must not become a psychological burden for the squad. Speaking from the Spain national team camp, the shot-stopper emphasised the need for a balanced approach to European competition to avoid the pitfalls of past campaigns.

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European goals and mental pressure

Garcia has opened up about the club's expectations for the current campaign, specifically addressing the weight of expectation surrounding the Champions League. After a period of transition, the Blaugrana are once again expected to challenge for the biggest prize in club football, but Garcia is wary of the pressure this can create within the dressing room. He maintains that while the team is motivated, they must keep their focus on the pitch rather than the trophy cabinet.

"Evidently, it is an objective for us, equal to La Liga, the Copa, and the Supercopa," Garcia told Mundo Deportivo. "I believe we have a team to compete and try to win all competitions, knowing the difficulty that entails. I see the team very motivated. It is an objective, but it also does not have to become an obsession, because that can end up being negative. It remains an ambitious and demanding goal, and we have the desire to face it."

Development and tactical risks

Reflecting on his time at the club since arriving, Garcia noted significant personal growth and a deeper understanding of the unique tactical demands placed on a Barcelona goalkeeper. Playing with an aggressive, high defensive line requires the shot-stopper to act almost as a third centre-back at times, sweeping up behind the back four. This high-risk approach has been a point of debate among pundits, but Garcia remains a firm believer in the system's overall benefits.

"I continue adapting to the style and to different aspects that we must improve. Bit by bit I am feeling more comfortable and I am having more clarity on what I can contribute, what I cannot, when to act and when not. I believe that forms part of the learning process, of continuing to grow and learn. I have the desire to keep going. I think that little by little, both I and the team are improving and gaining experience," the Spaniard explained.

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Handling the Mourinho factor

The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid has taken on a sharper edge this season following the return of Jose Mourinho to the Santiago Bernabeu dugout. Known for his confrontational style and frequent comments regarding officiating, the Portuguese manager's presence has increased the external "noise" surrounding the title race. However, Garcia is adamant that the Barcelona squad must remain insulated from the psychological warfare typically associated with Mourinho's teams.

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"I think we must isolate ourselves a bit more from all that and focus on ourselves. We are clear that, if we are well and we do things well, everything else, what they do or say outside, does not influence us. It would be an error to fixate too much on that, especially from inside the dressing room. Evidently, outside it is different, but in the dressing room I think we don't have to look at it so much," Garcia stated.

A crucial international window for Garcia

Garcia is currently fulfilling his crucial international duties representing the Spanish national team during a highly demanding and pivotal window of upcoming fixtures. The squad is bracing for an intense schedule that kicks off with a vital away fixture against the Czech Republic in the historic city of Prague on November 12, where securing a positive result is absolutely essential.

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Just three short days after navigating that challenging road test, Spain will return to Madrid to host a massive, high-stakes encounter under the bright lights of the iconic Metropolitano stadium. To cap off this grueling stretch of competitive international action, Garcia and his teammates will then turn their attention toward a blockbuster matchup against a formidable England side, making this a truly defining period for the player and the team's ambitions.