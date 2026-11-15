Jesus vows to respond to the insult

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Jorge Jesus, the manager of the Portugal national team, was keen to send a message to the fans following the heavy defeat to Denmark 1-4, in the match that brought them together on Saturday evening at the Braga Municipal Stadium, as part of the UEFA Nations League, stressing the need to analyse the reasons behind the setback and correct the mistakes before the next encounter.

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The Portuguese coach posted the message on his social media accounts after a defeat that cost his country the chance to seal top spot in their group. Portugal had gone into the game able to wrap up first place early. Instead, the decision now goes to the final round.

Jesus admitted his side fell short against Denmark, but he refused to let one defeat define everything they had produced across the tournament, pointing to the results that had kept them top of the group.

"We do not always achieve the results we want," the manager wrote. "Yesterday we were not at our best, but one match does not erase the work we have put in. Four wins in five matches, and we are still top of the group."

He added: "We win and lose together. Now it is time to analyse, correct and continue working, united and determined to achieve our goals."

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His words back the work of the previous matches while owning the shortfall against Denmark. The next stage, he knows, demands a hard look at what went wrong.

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Wales clash will decide top spot

Portugal are back in action on Tuesday, travelling to Cardiff to face Wales in a game they must take points from to guarantee first place in the group.

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They will not travel at full strength. João Palhinha and Rúben Dias are both suspended, while Bernardo Silva is out injured, leaving the coaching staff to juggle three absences before a decisive clash.

Settling the group against Denmark was the plan. A four-goal-to-one defeat put paid to that, forcing Portugal to wait until the final round and leaving top spot hanging on the Wales result.

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Jesus is expected to dissect the Denmark display in the build-up and pick apart the mistakes that cost them, before a final test in which Portugal aim to confirm top spot and sign off from the group in a very different fashion to their showing in Braga.