Jesus takes his first training session: good news for Flick before the Valencia clash

Hansi Flick's Barcelona returned to training today, Thursday, at the Joan Gamper Sports City in Sant Joan Despí after two days off, welcoming a notable new signing, some good news and a surprise from the youth academy.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums.

The Blaugrana thrashed Rayo Vallecano 5-2 last Monday and now turn their attention to Valencia this Sunday in the fourth round of the Spanish league. They sit top on nine points, ahead of Real Madrid on goal difference.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the biggest news was the arrival of Gabriel Jesus, who was officially unveiled on Tuesday.

Having wrapped up his pre-season preparations with Manchester City without any problems, he slotted straight into Flick's squad on day one after meeting his new teammates.

He stepped onto the pitch at the Camp Tito Vilanova alongside Raphinha, João Cancelo and Hamza Abdelkarim. After touching the grass, he looked up to the sky with his arms outstretched.

Then came the good news: the return of Gavi. He partially rejoined the team following the injury he sustained against Elche, where he was substituted before the end of the first half with a bruise to his right leg that raised concerns.

The midfielder missed the following two matches against Athletic Bilbao and Rayo Vallecano, but he is now expected to feature in the squad at Mestalla.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums.

Finally, and somewhat surprisingly, 17-year-old winger Iu Martínez took part. Most of the Barcelona Atlètic players were given a morning off after playing in the Catalonia Cup final, which Sabadell won 2-1.