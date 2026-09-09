Barcelona's new signing Gabriel Jesus has lifted the lid on a difficult spell at Arsenal before he joined the Catalan club at the end of last summer's transfer window.

The Brazilian, 29, made his Barcelona debut last Sunday in the crushing 5-0 win over Valencia in the Spanish league.

Jesus arrived from Arsenal for 10 million euros as Barcelona's final signing of the summer, sealed after the collapse of Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez's move to the Blaugrana.

Having got his first minutes as a Barcelona player at the Mestalla, Jesus explained how the transfer came about and described the tough final days he endured at Arsenal.

He told the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo": "The truth is that I was training. I went through the entire pre-season preparation with Arsenal, as usual. Obviously I knew beforehand that I probably wouldn't play there or that I wouldn't get many opportunities, but nobody told me that."

"I am a professional player, as you know, so I kept training with the group," he added. "Then suddenly, they put me to train on my own. I kept training and gave my best to be ready in case I got the chance to play at the highest level again."

Jesus reserved praise for Barcelona sporting director Deco, crediting him with helping to make his dream of playing for the Blaugrana a reality.

"We knew I had a chance to come, and I said yes straight away, no matter what," he continued. "I am extremely happy to be here."

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