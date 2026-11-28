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Brazilian Gabriel Jesus has opened up about his frustration at a lack of playing time at Barcelona, having found himself in a secondary role he has not been used to for most of his professional career. He insists he will not resign himself to staying on the bench, despite his complete respect for coach Hansi Flick's decisions.

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In an interview with TNT Sports Brasil, the Barcelona striker was candid about the difficulties of his current situation: "It's not easy for me to maintain a high level of enthusiasm in training every day."

Wanting more minutes doesn't mean he's ungrateful for the chance to wear the Barcelona shirt, Jesus explained. Joining the Catalan club was a dream come true, he stressed, and his commitment to the team hasn't changed, whatever the size of his role on the pitch.

The lack of regular football is hurting his form too. He scored in Baku, but he wasn't happy with his performance.

Jesus believes he needs to rediscover his match rhythm to produce his best, and feels more minutes could boost his goalscoring numbers.

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Huge admiration for Raphinha

Jesus spoke at length about compatriot Raphinha, his main rival for a place in Barcelona's front line. There was no hint of controversy. Instead, he heaped praise on his team-mate: "His performances mean he deserves to play every minute."

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The former Arsenal striker counts Raphinha as a close friend and identifies with his mentality, determination and capacity for sacrifice. Both have been through similar experiences with the Brazil national team, he noted, and they share the same outlook on football and professionalism.

He wants his compatriot to keep scoring and helping Barcelona to success.

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Speaking to Movistar Plus after the Champions League match, Jesus also addressed his situation and made clear he wants fresh opportunities: "I want to keep getting chances and minutes."

Every appearance is a chance to prove himself to Flick, the Brazilian admitted, adding: "Training without playing in matches is difficult."

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He understands the pecking order in Barcelona's attack. Still, Jesus wants the chances that let him show what he can do in front of goal.

A dream come true

Jesus also looked back on the uncertainty of the final days of last summer's transfer window, when he still didn't know where he'd end up. Right up to the last moment, he explained, he clung to the hope of finding a team that would let him regain the role he'd lost.

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In his eyes, joining Barcelona is a huge privilege, given how many of his country's football legends have passed through the Catalan club.

Jesus had made his ambition clear when Barcelona presented him as a new signing: "Not playing bothers me." He also admitted at the time that he had made significant financial sacrifices to join the club.

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Three months on, his enthusiasm hasn't dimmed, but he makes no secret of the day-to-day difficulties at the club. He respects Flick, admires Raphinha and is grateful for the chance to wear the Barcelona shirt. But he wants far more than to be a back-up option the German coach turns to when needed.