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Despite scoring a goal and helping Barcelona to a big win over Sabah, Gabriel Jesus came out after the match with honest comments that were completely different from the language of celebration, revealing his true feelings and how hard his role is as a substitute waiting for his chance in a team full of stars.

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Barca swept aside the Azerbaijani side 4-1 in Baku in the fifth round of the Champions League group stage, the Blaugrana's longest European away trip of the season. Hansi Flick handed chances to Anthony Gordon, Adeyemi and Jesus, and all three took them, scoring to fire the team to victory.

Speaking after the match, in comments reported by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Brazilian striker said: "The Champions League is always difficult, especially against these teams, who are more fired up when they face Barcelona. Playing here isn't easy."

Flick's raft of changes, made to give minutes to players who don't feature regularly, made things harder for everyone, he added. Jesus counts himself among them, having not played in recent matches. "With the changes, and with players who don't play regularly, it becomes difficult for everyone. We won, and I'm very happy with the goal, but I'm not entirely satisfied with my performance," he said.

Barcelona struggled early on, Jesus admitted, and every player finds it hard to adapt when they aren't fully fit. "When you play with players who aren't getting enough minutes, finding solutions in the game becomes harder. It was more complicated at the start, but we had a lot of respect for them. We had plenty of chances, and that's part of the game," he said.

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He may not be happy with his own display, but the Barcelona striker understands his place in the squad. He knows his role is different, and he's trying to adapt and wait patiently.

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"We're here at Barcelona to improve the team. Personally, I understand my situation and I'm trying to adapt. Training without playing is hard, even if some people think otherwise. I always want to play, but Rafa is at the top of his game and I can't say anything. I just have to wait for my chance," he said.

He went on: "It's a very important role because I always want to score goals. I'm Barcelona's number 9, and although I know my role is different, I want to keep getting chances and enough minutes to play well. Maybe I wasn't at my best today, but I managed to score."

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Jesus signed off by reflecting on his role as an out-and-out striker: "I'm an out-and-out striker and I always love scoring goals, and I hope to keep working on that. That's life, that's football."

His words show just how fierce the competition at Barcelona has become. Even after scoring, every player wants more and wants to prove he deserves a starting place in Flick's line-up, in a season where the Catalan side look determined to go far in the Champions League.