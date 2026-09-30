Jesus: I asked Cristiano about the media talk, and this was his response

Jorge Jesus has dismissed talk of a crisis with Cristiano Ronaldo, insisting the Portugal manager was dealing with "a non-existent issue".

Speaking on Wednesday at a press conference ahead of tomorrow's clash with Denmark in the third round of the UEFA Nations League, Jesus said: "There is so much being said about this in Portugal that I do not understand what is happening. But there was nothing to discuss."

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He added: "They, the Portuguese media, basically forced me to speak with Cristiano, about a situation that did not exist at all."

Jesus went on: "I said to Cristiano: there is so much being said about this in Portugal... and Cristiano said to me: I am here for you to decide. If you want me to play, I will play. And if you do not want me to play, I will not play. And if you want me in the stands, I will go to the stands."

The manager continued: "We had already sorted everything out after dinner. There was not even a problem."

"Refusing to train"

Had the Al-Nassr star refused to train? Jesus was clear: "No, he did not refuse to train. Cristiano trained in the gym, did movement exercises on the pitch, then underwent muscle-strengthening exercises at the hotel."

He added: "That is exactly what happened. And today he will train, come and watch the training session and you will see him. And I am not talking about Cristiano only: do you really think a player in the national team can refuse to train? Not just in Portugal, but in any national team. That is what I wanted to clarify."

Jesus was responding to reports of Ronaldo's anger at being left out of Sunday's 2-1 win over Norway in the second round of the UEFA Nations League.

"The Don" played no part in that game, not even from the bench, and he skipped training with his teammates on Monday and Tuesday. Before the match, Jesus had explained he planned to involve the forward but that a start was unlikely.

The full-time whistle in Oslo told its own story. Ronaldo walked straight from the bench to the tunnel, refusing to join his teammates in saluting the travelling Portuguese fans.



