Jorge Jesus sprang a major surprise before tonight's clash between Norway and Portugal at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo. He named Cristiano Ronaldo among the substitutes.

That decision robs the anticipated fixture of its headline duel between Ronaldo and Erling Haaland from the first whistle.

Jesus explained his thinking before kick-off, according to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo": "Today is the third day. Ronaldo played nearly 70 minutes in the Wales match, and I felt he could not start two consecutive matches today."

"We want Ronaldo in these four matches, even if it is only for a few minutes, but we want him on the pitch," he continued.

Ronaldo, aged 41, started Thursday's match as Portugal beat Wales 1-0. The holders now travel to Denmark next Thursday before hosting Norway on the fourth of October.

Two years had passed since Ronaldo last began a Portugal game on the bench. The last occasion came on 8 September 2024, a UEFA Nations League tie against Scotland (2-1) in which Roberto Martinez sent him on in the second half. He settled it with an 88th-minute goal.

In Ronaldo's place, Jesus fielded Goncalo Ramos as the spearhead of an attack that also featured Joao Felix, the scorer against Wales, alongside Joao Neves.

Norway coach Stale Solbakken picked Haaland from the start, fresh from a brace in his side's 3-2 win over Denmark on Thursday.