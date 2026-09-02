Gabriel Jesus took his first steps at Barcelona's Joan Gamper Sports City on Wednesday, a day after the club officially confirmed his signing from Arsenal.

The Brazilian striker has put pen to paper on a three-year deal that runs until 30 June 2029.

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Spanish reports put the fee at 10 million euros, with a further 5 million in variables, to bring Jesus to the Camp Nou.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Jesus reported to Joan Gamper for the first time on Wednesday morning and trained alone.

He is expected to link up with the squad for the fourth round of the Spanish league, when Barcelona travel to face Valencia at the Mestalla this Sunday.

Hansi Flick holds the final call on when Jesus makes his debut. The German will weigh up the striker's readiness against the technical need to hand him minutes.

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