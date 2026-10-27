Theo Janssen believes money influences who starts up front for Ajax. The former Ajax midfielder made the claim on Monday evening on Rondo on Ziggo Sport.

Tolu Arokodare joined Ajax on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer. Ajax also paid €20 million for Marcos Leonardo, who arrived from Al-Hilal. Tolu scores regularly but often makes way for his Brazilian rival.

Janssen believes money explains why Tolu does not always start for Ajax. "It has to do with money that he doesn't always play. Tolu is on loan and Leonardo was bought. Do you think the manager decides this?" the analyst asked aloud on Monday.

Janssen is a fan of Tolu. "He seems like a great bloke when you hear him speak. He is strong and can score a goal. He is simply a good player," he said.

Nordim Amrabat disagrees, arguing that Tolu's contract situation does not determine his playing time. "I've kept an eye on him. After an hour, he stops pressing. Then he's tired."

Next matches AJX Eredivisie 16:00 AZ

Ajax can sign Tolu permanently next year for €20 million, including bonuses. His contract with Wolverhampton, who play in the Championship, runs until mid-2029.

In the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie, Tolu has made nine appearances for Ajax so far. The Nigerian striker has also played five Conference League matches, including qualifiers. He has scored five league goals, including the winner against Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday. Last Thursday, he opened the scoring against Atalanta, who were beaten 2-0 in the Conference League.

Leonardo has scored in the Eredivisie only against Telstar so far. The striker also scored a goal in the Conference League qualifying rounds. He spent all 90 minutes on the bench against Sparta on Sunday.