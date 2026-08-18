Jamal Musiala unwell again during Bayern Munich friendly

Jamal Musiala felt unwell again on Tuesday during a Bayern Munich match. The midfielder went down shortly after coming on in the 2-4 friendly win over Heidenheim.

Musiala came on after an hour on Tuesday. Four minutes later, the playmaker went to ground and players from both sides formed a circle around him. Medics quickly treated Musiala, who then walked off under his own steam.

The Germany international also felt unwell on Saturday. That came shortly after he was introduced in the closing stages of the friendly against RB Leipzig. Musiala sat down on the pitch and needed help from several emergency responders.

Concern was high on Saturday, with team-mate Ismael Saibari among those worried. Musiala eventually left the field without assistance, to the relief of everyone at Bayern.

Sporting director Max Eberl gave an update on Musiala after the meeting with RB Leipzig. "He is doing well now. And that is the most important thing. Beyond that, we cannot say too much about it yet," he told Sport1.

Musiala has since responded on Instagram. "First of all: I’m doing well! I’m incredibly grateful for your messages and support! I understand that many of you are worried. I want to put those worries to rest today and explain the situation: I have been diagnosed with short, temporary - but very treatable - absence seizures, caused by a neurological disorder. These can lead to incidents such as those that have occurred recently, for example during the match against Leipzig and the match in Heidenheim."

He added: "I know they may look frightening at first sight, but for me they are currently simply part of my daily life. I am receiving excellent medical care for this and remain very optimistic," Musiala said.