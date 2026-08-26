Jack Grealish could leave Manchester City again

Sunderland are in talks with Manchester City over a loan deal for Jack Grealish, journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic reported on Wednesday. The clubs are discussing an option to buy next year, when the midfielder's contract at the Etihad Stadium expires. Sunderland also hope Man City will continue to cover part of his wages.

Grealish has long been expected to leave Manchester City, either on loan or in a permanent move. Enzo Maresca does not see him as a regular starter and only used him against Arsenal in the Community Shield and at home to Bournemouth.

The technically gifted midfielder spent last season on loan at Everton. He returned two goals and six assists in 22 matches before suffering a stress fracture in his foot in January and beginning his rehabilitation.

Manchester City signed Grealish in 2021 for as much as €117 million. He went on to win multiple league titles with the club, as well as the Champions League in 2023. In total, he has made 159 appearances for the powerhouse.

Over time, Grealish's minutes at Manchester City dropped steadily. Former manager Pep Guardiola insisted the decision to leave the Englishman out was nothing personal.

Sunderland are also keen to sign Igor Paixão from Olympique Marseille, Sky Sports report. The Premier League club have already made a bid for the Brazilian.