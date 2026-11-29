Share Follow GOAL on Google

Ivan Toney's brace against Al-Taawoun was more than just another contribution to an Al-Ahli victory. It brought with it exceptional numbers that strengthened the English striker's standing among the leading scorers in Saudi Pro League history, as he continued to write his name into the competition's record books during the 2026-2027 season.

Advertisement

Toney starred as Al-Ahli came from behind to beat Al-Taawoun 3-1 on Saturday 28 November in the 13th round. He levelled before half-time, then put his side ahead from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute. Brazilian Matheus Gonçalves wrapped up the win in the 89th minute.

Toney equals Ronaldo's historic record

The standout record concerns penalties. Toney has now scored 27 spot-kicks in an Al-Ahli shirt in the Saudi Pro League, drawing level with Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo. That makes him, alongside the Portuguese star, the second-highest penalty scorer for a single club in the competition's history.

Al-Ahli clearly trust him with the decisive kicks, and he handles the pressure. He has become one of the main weapons they rely on to find the net, whether from open play or set pieces.

Al Somah's record falls as Toney makes history

Matching Ronaldo wasn't the end of it. Toney also broke a record that had stood since the 2014-2015 season, scoring more goals in the first 13 rounds of a single season than anyone in Saudi Pro League history.

Advertisement Advertisement

Read more: Sami Al-Jaber raises doubts over João Félix's future as a return to Europe looms

Related Topics

Saudi Pro League Matches Al Diriyah vs Al-Fayha FanCode

He now has 16 goals in this season's Saudi Pro League. That beats the previous record held by Syrian Omar Al Somah, the former Al-Ahli legend, who scored 15 in the first 13 rounds of the 2014-2015 season.

The English striker also holds the longest scoring run of the current campaign, having found the net in each of his last seven matches. It's a clear sign of the remarkable consistency he has shown since the opening weeks.

Advertisement

Al-Ahli indebted to Toney in the race for the top

His goals have mattered, too. The win over Al-Taawoun moved Al-Ahli to 27 points and fourth in the Saudi Pro League table, with nine wins and four defeats.

Equalling Ronaldo's record, breaking Al Somah's mark, scoring in seven consecutive matches: Toney is having an exceptional season in an Al-Ahli shirt. He's no longer just a prolific striker. He's one of the team's most important keys in the fight for the top places, and he'll be chasing more records in the rounds ahead.