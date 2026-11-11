'Higher goals than expected!' – Unbeaten Greece ready to stun Netherlands in top-of-the-table clash

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Greece head coach Ivan Jovanovic has called on his side to seize a historic opportunity as they prepare for crucial UEFA Nations League fixtures against the Netherlands and Serbia. To Galanolefki remain undefeated at the top of Group A2 alongside the Dutch after a surprising campaign.

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Unbeaten Greece eye historic Nations League finale

Greece head coach Ivan Jovanovic has set the stage for a decisive international window as To Galanolefki prepare to finish their UEFA Nations League group campaign against the Netherlands and Serbia. Greece have emerged as the surprise packages of Group A2, sitting second with eight points from four matches and level on points with table-toppers Netherlands.

Jovanovic's side remain unbeaten in the competition, having recorded a 2-1 victory over Serbia, a historic 1-0 win against Germany, and a 2-2 draw with the Dutch.

Key performers like Vangelis Pavlidis, Christos Tzolis, and Dimitrios Kourbelis have propelled Greece into contention for an unexpected quarter-final berth.

Jovanovic targets higher goals starting with Dutch showdown

Speaking on the official EPO channel, Jovanovic emphasized that his team must capitalize on the platform they built during the opening rounds, with particular focus on the blockbuster clash against the Netherlands on 13 November.

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"We have these last two games left. I think we are in a very good position in the standings, but it is of great importance that we respond to the last two games," Jovanovic stated. "It is something that we created during the first games. An opportunity to potentially have higher goals than we expected at the beginning of the process."

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Reflecting on their previous 2-2 draw against Oranje, he added: "It is important that we respond well and perhaps better than in previous games. We have more experience of the potential of our opponents."

Expanding midfield depth with Koutsoupias inclusion

Jovanovic also addressed squad selection, detailing the call-up of midfielder Ilias Koutsoupias as part of a ongoing effort to integrate Greek talent playing abroad into the national setup.

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"In recent years there have been quite a few new faces in the National team," Jovanovic explained. "There are Greeks who play in other countries, we follow them and when there is an opinion that it is time that we can see them, we will do it."

Evaluating Koutsoupias, the coach noted: "Especially in some positions that we may need more, regarding the midfield. He is a kid who has been trying his luck abroad for quite some time, he is trying, he is at a good level, I believe he deserves the opportunity and that is why he is with us."

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High-stakes double-header to decide Group A2 standings

Greece will kick off the final window by hosting the Netherlands on 13 November in a match that could decide the top spot in Group A2, before travelling to face Serbia on 16 November.

Jovanovic warned against complacency while maintaining an optimistic outlook for the squad's progression.

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"Without any overestimation of ourselves of course, but always with a positive approach to things, in terms of the goals that may be created after these games," Jovanovic concluded. "It is important that we are just as well focused, so that we can complete it in the best possible way."