Italy will definitely stay at home: Infantino puts his foot down on the Iran issue

FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed at the opening of the FIFA Congress in Vancouver on Thursday that Iran will participate in the 2026 World Cup. The statement followed fresh rumours that Iran might be left out after its delegation cancelled its attendance at the congress, prompting speculation that Italy—already eliminated—could step in.

"Let me make this clear straight away. For those who might want to say or write something different: Iran will, of course, take part in the 2026 World Cup. And, of course, Iran will play in the USA," Infantino stated. "The reason is simple: we unite. We must bring people together. That is my responsibility. That is our responsibility."

Canada had denied Iran's football chief entry to the FIFA Congress

The association said the withdrawal followed an "insult" by a police officer at Toronto Airport, according to Iranian media. Association president Mehdi Taj and two other officials, who had entered Canada on official visas, "returned to Turkey on the next available flight due to the inappropriate behaviour of immigration officials at the airport and the insult to one of the most honourable bodies of the Iranian armed forces," the statement said.

Media reports state that Taj was turned away despite holding a valid visa. As a former intelligence official in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards—an organisation Canada designates as terrorist—he was deemed ineligible for entry.

Iran is scheduled to face New Zealand and Belgium in Group G in Los Angeles, and Egypt in Seattle.