Italy, the squad for Turkey: first call-up for Inacio, seven left out

Italy return to action. Today, 5 October at 20:45, the Azzurri face Turkey again at Bologna's Dall'Ara. They go into it on the back of the 4-1 first-leg win, a result that gave Mancini's side real confidence. He has already made his choices for the return match. Seven players miss out: Pessina, Coppola, Kouadio, Ghilardi, Ricci, Mandragora and Zoma. There is, however, one important new development. Samuele Inacio has been called up for the first time after being left out of the previous three appointments. Moise Kean will not be there after being forced to leave the training camp because of a physical problem.





THE SQUAD - The Azzurri want to build on the win in Bursa and keep qualification from the group in their sights. France and Belgium are ahead of them on 7 and 6 points respectively. Mancini has gone with a large group, with several familiar names and a few new faces. The goalkeepers are Donnarumma, Carnesecchi and Vicario. In defence, there is room for Kayode, Ruggeri, Calafiori, Bastoni, Scalvini, Di Lorenzo and Mancini.









THE SIGNAL - Midfield options are Romano, Cambiaghi, Tonali, Fagioli, Doumbia, Frattesi and Barella. Up front, there are P. Esposito, Scamacca, Inacio, Maldini, S. Esposito and Vergara. The list reflects the national-team manager's choices ahead of a match Italy want to approach with the same conviction they showed in the first leg. The 4-1 in Bursa sent an important signal. Now they need another response.



