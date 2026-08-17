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Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Italian offers chase Endrick, and Real Madrid responds

Transfers
Endrick
J. Mourinho
Real Madrid
Roma
LaLiga
Serie A
Brazil
Portugal
Spain
Italy

A decisive decision from Mourinho

Real Madrid have shut the door on a flurry of Italian interest in Brazilian forward Endrick.

Transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: "Speaking of the latest developments, there are things happening behind the scenes regarding Real Madrid, because over the past 24 to 48 hours, Italian clubs contacted Los Blancos again to understand Endrick's situation."

He added: "Endrick had been on Roma's shortlist of targets for a long time, and Italian clubs contacted them again to find out whether there was a chance of his departure, because they want to begin talks and secure the player's services on loan."

Romano then spelled out the response. "Real Madrid's answer to the Italian approaches was very clear, which is that the club has no intention of considering incoming offers to sign Endrick this summer."

He concluded: "All the indications reaching Endrick and his agents confirm that president Florentino Pérez, the club's directors and the manager José Mourinho are refusing his departure, so this remains the situation for now."

LaLiga
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Serie A
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
Fiorentina crest
Fiorentina
FIO
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