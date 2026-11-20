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Vincent Kompany is officially back on the touchline for Bayern Munich ahead of Friday's Bundesliga clash against 1. FC Koln. After spending four weeks away recovering from a health scare, the Belgian coach has opened up on his medical tests, rival managers' support, and watching his side from home.

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Kompany returns to the Allianz Arena dugout

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany is back on the touchline ahead of Friday's Bundesliga clash against 1. FC Koln at the Allianz Arena. Having missed four weeks following a health scare caused by meningeal irritation, the 40-year-old welcomed his international players back to Sabener Strasse on Thursday after receiving full medical clearance.

"I'm very grateful for the support I've received from the club and the doctors. I'm feeling really well again now and am delighted to be back with the team," Kompany said. "All the tests came back positive. I have to say, I'm in very good health; we've done lots of tests, all of which have come back clear."

Admitting he ignored warning signs

Kompany admitted his enforced break served as a wake-up call after he initially failed to listen to his body following an earlier Champions League tie against Arsenal. Despite the initial alarm, he thanked rival managers and his family for standing by him during his recovery.

"I don't want to play it down; it was certainly a shock. But it was a result of me carrying on when I really should have taken a break," Kompany explained. "As well as my family, I'd also like to thank the coaching community. We're always competing against one another, but almost every coach has got in touch with me, even if we've played against each other and perhaps even had our differences."

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Praising his backroom staff from afar

During his time away, Kompany stepped back completely from matchday decisions, trusting assistants Rene Maric, Aaron Danks, Floribert Ngalula and Daniel Fradley to maintain standards. Watching from home, he highlighted Bayern's fearless Champions League display against Atletico Madrid as a standout memory.

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"I didn't make any decisions," he noted. "When the head coach is absent, the handover has to be such that things carry on as they always do. They managed that very well. I really enjoyed the Atletico match. It was one of the finest moments of my coaching career, even though I wasn't there."

Motivated for the pre-Christmas sprint

Refreshed and armed with fresh tactical ideas gathered during his time off, Kompany is eager to lead Europe's last remaining unbeaten side in the top five leagues into a gruelling run of eight matches in 29 days.

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"There's one person at FC Bayern who is really motivated for this game against Koln. I've been waiting for four weeks," Kompany concluded. "If the players can sense my motivation, we'll have a good foundation for tomorrow's match."