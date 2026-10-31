‘It sounds silly, but I underestimated my transfer to PSV’

Sven Mijnans starred for PSV as they beat Willem II 7-0 on Saturday evening. The midfielder scored a stunning goal, provided an assist and spoke to ESPN afterwards in good spirits. "When you win 7-0, score a goal and provide assists, you feel good," said Mijnans.

All seven goals came from different players, a particular source of satisfaction for Mijnans after PSV's collective performance. "I also thought the lads who came on did their bit and really brought extra energy," he said. "What we've all been doing over the past few weeks paid off in goals today, and that's great."

When Sergiño Dest crossed, Mijnans met the ball first time and sent it in off the underside of the bar for one of the evening's finest goals. "I saw a player go up, but at a certain point I could no longer see him jumping," he recalled. "Then I thought: I can take it, and it went in nicely."

The ball did not fall quite right for Mijnans, making the finish a test of technique. "The ball came in a bit centrally, so I had to use the inside of my foot to guide it into the far corner," the midfielder explained. "It sounds very easy, but it went in perfectly."

PSV can carry that confidence into Wednesday's Champions League match against Club Brugge. "We're one team, a family, and we've all delivered another fine performance," said Mijnans, who wants to build on the 1-0 win against FC Porto. "We want to do what we did there in the next match as well, but it won't be easy, because Brugge have a really good team this year."

Alongside the prospect of his first start in a home Champions League match, Mijnans takes particular satisfaction in his development at PSV. "I haven't started a home match in the Champions League yet, but I've heard from other lads that it's something extra and hugely special," said the midfielder. "For a few weeks now, maybe even two months, I've felt really good and felt that I belong at PSV."

That sense of belonging took time to develop, Mijnans acknowledged. After his summer move, he needed time to settle in as he adjusted to the transfer and family life with his young child. "At the beginning, things were a bit more difficult and I perhaps needed to find my place a little more," he said. He also acknowledged having had good conversations about it. "It sounds a bit silly, but I may have underestimated it a little at first. Everything is under control now and there's stability."