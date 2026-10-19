"It's impossible for them to win": English star drops a bombshell prediction before the Clasico

Less than a week out from the Clasico, the temperature around Spanish football's biggest fixture has hit boiling point. Fiery comments have put Real Madrid in the dock, with their ability to go toe to toe with Barcelona openly questioned.

On paper the traditional rivals are level on everything. They arrive at Clasico week in completely different moods, though. Barcelona thrashed Real Betis 5-2, Real Madrid dismantled Sevilla 4-1, and the pair sit top of the table six points clear of their nearest challengers, yet the performances on the pitch tell a different story.

Hansi Flick's side are playing enjoyable collective football and controlling matches with absolute ease. Real Madrid under Jose Mourinho do not give the same convincing impression despite their big results, with the team still relying clearly on individual solutions.

That contrast sat at the heart of a heated discussion on CBS Sports' well-known "Golazo" programme, where former England striker Troy Deeney dropped a major surprise with harsh comments reported by Spanish newspaper "AS".

Deeney left no room for interpretation: "It is impossible for them to beat Barcelona. They are a team full of individuals against the best team."

The former Watford star went further, predicting a chaotic scenario in the Clasico. He added: "Knowing Mourinho and the way he manages these kinds of big games, there could be a red card."

His stinging criticism of the Real Madrid set-up came with one bright spot. Deeney praised the stunning displays of rising star Yan Diomande, who has strongly presented his credentials in recent matches.

That brilliance, Deeney pointed out, will leave Mourinho with a real dilemma when Vinicius Junior returns from suspension. He said: "Mourinho will have to think long and hard about how to handle Vinicius when his suspension ends, after the outstanding performance Diomande has produced."

He concluded his remarks by saying: "That will put him in a very difficult position, because Vinicius not playing and sitting on the bench is a big problem inside the dressing room."



