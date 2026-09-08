‘It is always about Ruben van Bommel, but you can write about him too’

Ro-Zangelo Daal has caught the eye of Valentijn Driessen and Mike Verweij this season. Driessen believes it's only a matter of time before the 22-year-old AZ winger comes into the picture for the Netherlands national team.

AZ have made an excellent start to the new season. They beat PSV 0-4 at the start of August to win the Johan Cruyff Shield. The Alkmaar side are also still flawless in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie, with five wins from five matches.

Speaking on the Kick-off podcast of De Telegraaf, Verweij said: “It really is very impressive what is happening at AZ. It’s not as if they have had a really easy run of fixtures. Normally, away to Utrecht and away to Heerenveen are no foregone conclusion for any team. So they have already had a relatively difficult schedule.”

For Verweij, Daal has been one of the standout performers. “Last season you already saw glimpses of him. And now he is becoming a very reliable, consistent player. A really very good left winger.”

Driessen sees it the same way. “And he is going to score. He actually did that far too little. Of course, he did not score much, and now he does. You know what is coming, and he still scores. That is very special. Those are players with extra class.”

He added: “So yes, we keep talking about Ruben van Bommel, but you can put Daal’s name down as well. I don’t know whether he is on Xavi’s radar, but if he keeps showing himself like this, then certainly. He combines that with a very high output. Probably even higher than Van Bommel, and he plays for PSV.”

Having come through AZ’s academy, Daal has started all six of the Alkmaar side’s matches this season. He has returned five goals and one assist in those games.