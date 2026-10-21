Fahd Al-Hurifi, the Al-Nassr legend, has fired a shocking message at Cristiano Ronaldo, urging the Portuguese star and team captain to hang up his boots.

Al-Nassr edged their guests Neom 1-0 yesterday, Tuesday, at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Ronaldo was off colour throughout. He missed a penalty in stoppage time of the first half, yet saw out the full 90 minutes without being substituted.

Taking to his personal account on "X", Al-Hurifi shared a video clip of his comments on the "Doreena Ghair" programme about the negative role the Portuguese star played in the match.

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Al-Hurifi used the video to deliver his verdict: "Ronaldo has reached a frightening footballing level, and this is the situation of players who used to rely on energy, strength and movement more than skill. With age, they cannot carry the ball or hold on to it."

He added: "When things reach the point where the team's number one player, its playmaker and driving force, does not want to pass you the ball so as not to embarrass you, and wants the easier option for you, then know that your footballing level is frightening, and you must stop."

Ronaldo has turned out for Al-Nassr in 10 matches this season, managing just 5 goals, a rate of one every two games.