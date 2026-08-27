For him, this is not about personnel decisions, only the timing of the announcement for the Nations League matches. "I would really ask Jürgen Klopp to make the nominations in future on a Friday morning or around midday," Matthäus told Sky. The new Germany head coach is currently due to unveil his squad on Thursday, 17 September.

Matthäus also took issue with Thursday announcements under Klopp's predecessor Julian Nagelsmann. "The DFB wanted to turn over every stone: from my point of view, this would have been one of those stones," grumbled the 65-year-old. He opposes a Thursday nomination because of the Europa League and Conference League matches played that night, and wants the squad announced on a Friday instead.

"It does something to a player's psyche when he is asked about it before an important match," Matthäus said, arguing that the European ties should be allowed to finish first. If a player suffers an injury on Thursday, there would also be no need to call up a replacement.

Who will Jürgen Klopp nominate for the Germany team?

This season, two German teams, Bayer Leverkusen and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, are playing in the Europa League. SC Freiburg have an excellent chance of qualifying for the league phase of the Conference League through the play-offs.

Klopp's first squad announcement is being eagerly awaited. At his introductory press conference, he said he had 57 outfield players on his list whom he is currently monitoring more closely.