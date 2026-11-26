Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia has grown used to playing through slight pain in his right knee, caused by an oedema he has been dealing with since 16 September, during the match against Racing Santander.
Garcia missed the next game against Sevilla and sat out Spain's first international break of the season. The injury isn't considered serious, but it can't fully heal overnight.
According to Sport newspaper, Joan Garcia can manage the problem, and it hasn't affected his performances for Barca in the slightest.
The oedema still hasn't cleared, though, so Barcelona's physiotherapists are monitoring Joan Garcia closely as he gradually completes his recovery.
Against Villarreal, Livakovic headed out to warm up just before half-time.
Joan Garcia was feeling some pain, but he received treatment during the interval and came back out for the second half.
He went the distance against Sabah in the Champions League and made some fine saves, though a lapse in concentration from the team cost him a goal.
His form shows the knee is no obstacle. His reflexes are still sharp, he moves swiftly off his line outside the box and he jumps without any trouble to claim high balls.
There's no cause for concern, although Livakovic is ready to step in if needed.
The Croatian sits ahead of Szczesny in the pecking order and would be first in line if Barcelona had to change goalkeepers, as they did at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
Even so, the mood at Barcelona is calm. Joan Garcia is ready to keep competing, and he proved as much against Sabah.
The goalkeeper has made 17 official appearances for Barcelona this season, conceding 20 goals and keeping five clean sheets. Across 1,486 minutes, he has made 39 saves.
In the Champions League, the full match against Sabah, a 4-1 win for Barcelona, took him to five appearances, with seven goals conceded and 16 saves.
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I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.
My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.
At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.
My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.
Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.
My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).
During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.
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