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Manchester United have triggered the extension clause in captain Bruno Fernandes' contract, keeping the Portuguese at the club until June 2028.

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The Portugal midfielder had entered the final year of his Manchester United contract, but the club held an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic, on condition of anonymity, that United have now triggered that clause. Fernandes is under contract with the Red Devils until June 2028.

The decision comes after the Portugal international confirmed that talks over a new deal had stalled, with both parties agreeing to focus on improving results on the pitch.

With no new contract agreed, the move should ease the pressure on both sides. United no longer face the prospect of Fernandes opening talks with clubs outside England from 1 January ahead of a free transfer next summer. The player, meanwhile, gets greater security over his future.

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Still, the extension doesn't rule out Fernandes leaving in 2027. What it does is allow United to demand a fee for his services.

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Clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia remain interested in Fernandes, and United have drawn up a list of potential signings in case he goes.

Any decision to leave would be a separate matter, though. Fernandes would make that call in consultation with the United hierarchy, and it wouldn't be linked to the players the club might sign to replace him.

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On Friday, The Athletic reported that Como playmaker Nico Paz is among several options admired by United officials.

Uncertainty has surrounded Fernandes' future since former head coach Michael Carrick dropped him from the starting line-up for the 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth. That came after he appeared to criticise his side's style of play following the 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como.

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The 32-year-old won back his starting place before Carrick was sacked, and he has kept the captain's armband under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

He scored twice in Wednesday's 2-2 draw away at Sporting Lisbon as he tries to recapture the form of previous seasons.

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Last season, the Portugal star broke the record for the most assists in a single Premier League season, with 21.

That earned him both the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year and the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year awards.

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The United captain turned down the chance to leave in 2024, choosing to extend his stay instead. Lucrative offers followed in 2025 and again last summer. He rejected them all, citing his commitment to the club and his desire to help them back into the Champions League.