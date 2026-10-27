Is the Mbappé crisis over? Real Madrid issues an official apology to China

Real Madrid have issued an official statement apologising for the fallout from controversial remarks attributed to their French star Kylian Mbappé, the latest twist in a crisis that has caused uproar in China. The player had already offered his own apology to the Chinese people. Both moves aim to contain a storm whose effects have reached commercial sponsorship and the broadcasting of La Liga matches.

The Spanish giants acted after Mbappé officially apologised for his comment on a satirical image comparing him to the former Chinese leader Mao Zedong. La Liga president Javier Tebas has also apologised on behalf of the league, with Spanish football under mounting pressure to restore its relationships with fans and partners in China.

The text of Real Madrid's statement regarding the Mbappé and China crisis was as follows:









Mbappé apologises to the Chinese people

Mbappé issued an official statement acknowledging that his comment on the satirical image was ill-judged. He confirmed his awareness that his words had caused hurt to many in China and to Chinese communities around the world.

The Real Madrid star said: "During an interview conducted with me recently, I commented on an image of myself, but my comment was ill-judged, and I now realise that it caused hurt to the feelings of many in China and in Chinese communities around the world."

He added: "I apologise to everyone whom my words caused distress, as that was never my intention at all. I hold deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I express my sincere regret."

A major crisis

The crisis escalated after the official Spanish news agency reported that Chinese state broadcaster CCTV had halted the broadcasting of La Liga matches, along with any match involving Mbappé, while pulling advertisements and video clips featuring the player.

Chinese companies also ended their commercial deals with the French star over the row sparked by his remarks about the satirical image.

The repercussions reached the Chinese sports platform Dongqiudi, which replaced Mbappé's name in the 2026 Ballon d'Or ranking with a phrase meaning "this person does not exist", after the Frenchman finished second behind England's Harry Kane.

Tebas, for his part, apologised to the Chinese people on behalf of La Liga. He confirmed the league is working with its partners and the relevant parties to overcome the crisis, stressing the importance of protecting the relationships Spanish football has built with China over the years.