Is the journey over? Cristiano settles his stance on international retirement

A press report revealed today, Wednesday, the truth about Cristiano Ronaldo retiring from international football with Portugal, following his crisis with the manager, Jorge Jesus.

Cristiano walked out of Portugal's camp in Denmark before tomorrow's UEFA Nations League clash between the two sides. The move came after Jesus confirmed Ronaldo would not start tomorrow, insisting he would not change a single technical decision for the sake of one player.

The Don responded to his sudden exit with a message: "After the national team coach's press conference, and following a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I decided to leave the training camp. I will inform the Portuguese people at the appropriate time about the real reasons that prompted me to leave the national team to which I have always dedicated myself. Now is the right time to wish Portugal and all my team-mates, without exception, the very best of luck."

Those words sent the debate over his Portugal future into overdrive. Some read it as a hint at international retirement. Others reckon everyone should wait to learn the truth.

Portuguese newspaper "O Jogo" then dropped a bombshell about his international future.

The newspaper said: "Cristiano Ronaldo has taken an irreversible decision: he will no longer represent Portugal. The match against Wales was his last with the national team."