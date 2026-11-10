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Virgil van DijkGetty
Abobakr El Mokadem
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Is the journey nearing its end? Van Dijk adds to the uncertainty over his future with Liverpool

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Liverpool vs Manchester United
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His contract expires next June

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has sparked fresh debate over his future at Anfield, with the Netherlands international's contract expiring at the end of the current season.

The 35-year-old Dutch defender does not appear worried about where he goes next. His deal runs out in June, yet he has made no decision on his future.

Talks with the club's hierarchy are expected over the coming weeks and months. For now, though, the captain would rather focus on the season in front of him.

Van Dijk told "Foot Mercato": "I want to keep playing and give my best, so we'll see what the season has in store for us."

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"If things carry on like this, then that's better," he added. "And if they don't, I'll move to another club. There's nothing new to report at the moment, but that doesn't mean I'm panicking."

He went on: "My mental state is good. Physically, I've had a minor issue over the past couple of weeks, but I'm doing everything I can to be ready to play."

Liverpool signed Van Dijk in January 2018. He has since become one of the club's standout stars.

 

 

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