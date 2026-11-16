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With a move for Real Madrid's Endrick seemingly off the table, Nicolo Tresoldi could come back into focus for AC Milan.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Brazilian youngster was the Rossoneri's preferred target for the upcoming transfer window, but Madrid's asking price is reportedly too high.

Milan reportedly had a €70 million offer for Endrick rejected by Real. Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho apparently vetoed the move himself. The 20-year-old is now set to stay in Madrid.

Tresoldi has consequently become a more attractive option for Milan again. Various outlets have reported that the Italians have had their eye on the Club Brugge striker for some time, and the rejection over Endrick may now have tipped the balance.

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Brugge reportedly want €60 million for the Germany Under-21 international this winter, a fee that should not pose a major obstacle given Milan's move for Endrick. But Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Rossoneri will not enter a bidding war for the 22-year-old.

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Until recently, though, Brugge were thought unwilling to let Tresolid leave this winter under any circumstances. An unnamed senior official at the Belgian top club told Het Nieuwsblad that the 22-year-old was "not for sale" and that offers in January were "completely irrelevant". The Gazzetta , meanwhile, reported that Tresoldi is "just waiting for a call" from the Rossoneri, with the German-Italian having dreamed of a move to Milan since childhood.

Which clubs have shown interest in a move for Nicolo Tresoldi?

After a strong debut season with 31 goal involvements in 58 matches, Tresoldi has impressed in his second year in Belgium, scoring eight goals in 11 league matches. He has also caught the eye in the Champions League, with five goals in four matches, including a historic hat-trick against Inter Milan.

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Last summer, Tresoldi was reportedly attracting interest from a long list of high-profile clubs. He was linked at various times with moves to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, while Borussia Dortmund were also repeatedly named as potential buyers.

Bayern Munich have also shown interest more recently, according to tz and Münchner Merkur, which reported that the club had sent scouts to Belgium several times to watch the Germany Under-21 international. Although Harry Kane has only recently extended his contract until 2029, Tresoldi is seen as a potential "second weapon" in the centre of the attack alongside the exceptional player from England.