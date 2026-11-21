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Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has stressed that the health of the players is at the top of the club's priorities, insisting that the health conditions and difficult periods that players go through must not be mere marginal details in the calculation of success. He was speaking at the club's general assembly on Saturday.

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Hainer said: "Beyond all the titles, our club represents something much bigger, and I want to stress that strongly. It is in difficult moments on a personal level that the strength of the team and its ability to stand firm are revealed."

He continued: "Health and difficult periods must never be reduced to a mere footnote in the calculation of success, whether that concerns Jamal Musiala, Vincent Kompany or Joshua Kimmich."

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He added: "At Bayern Munich, the health of the players comes before any fixture schedule and before any result. Vinny (Kompany), seeing you back on the bench yesterday was far more important than the final result against Cologne. We are all delighted to have you back with us. Take care of yourself, because we need you."

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Hainer then gave an update on Michael Olise and Harry Kane. He wished both a swift recovery and sounded upbeat about the Frenchman returning to action soon.

He said: "We wish Michael and Harry a speedy recovery. I can assure you that things look very positive for Michael, and we hope he will be back on the pitch soon."

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He went on: "As for Harry, he underwent successful surgery last night. Dear Harry, we wish you all the best on your road to recovery, and we are certain that you will come back stronger than before."

As for the rumours surrounding Olise's future, Hainer insisted there's no cause for concern. The player is under contract with the club until 2029, and the president went out of his way to praise his character and his style on the pitch.

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He explained: "Regarding all the rumours surrounding Michael, we are dealing with them completely calmly. He has a contract until 2029. And I also want to say something about you as a person, dear Michael. I much prefer to have a player who makes his mark with the ball at his feet rather than someone who grabs the headlines with a microphone in front of him."

He continued: "The fans want real characters, players with distinctive personalities who stand out from the rest. Dear Michael, first and foremost I wish you a speedy recovery. Don't let anyone change you, and stay exactly as you are."

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Winter transfer window

Turning to Bayern's plans for the winter transfer window, Hainer said: "Of course, this is certainly a situation we did not expect. But on the other hand, Luis Diaz will be back soon, and we hope Alphonso Davies will have regained full fitness within two weeks. Serge Gnabry has also started gradually returning to training."

He went on: "So I don't think we need to act in the winter transfer window. But you can see for yourselves how quickly things can change. Two players were injured yesterday, Friday (Kane and Olise), and fortunately Michael's injury is not as serious."

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He continued: "If it becomes necessary, Bayern Munich always has the capacity to act. But that is not what we want, and looking back, I don't think we have had much luck with the deals we have done in January, or in the final days of transfer windows."