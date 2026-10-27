Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2026AFP
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

Is he provoking Mbappé? Dembélé to Khéphren: your Ballon d'Or win is thoroughly deserved

H. Kane
O. Dembele
K. Mbappe
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain
LaLiga
Champions League
World Cup
England
France
Spain
Germany

Has their friendship come to an end?

Ousmane Dembélé has congratulated Harry Kane after the Bayern Munich striker won the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Kane saw off fierce competition from Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal to claim the award at the ceremony in London on Monday.

The Paris Saint-Germain and France forward took to Instagram, posting a picture of Kane holding the Ballon d'Or with the message: "Congratulations to you Harry Kane, thoroughly deserved."

Dembélé's relationship with Mbappé had turned frosty after Kylian cast himself as the chosen one who went straight to the top, unlike Ousmane, who got there through graft and effort.

The PSG man hit back at Mbappé: "I was always at the back of the queue, working hard. Throughout my career, I never said a single word, I just worked a lot. And as I said, I was never the chosen player, but I worked hard, and last year I was rewarded for a brilliant season with Paris Saint-Germain. As for this year, we will see what happens, without pressure and calmly."

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google