Arsenal splashed the cash this summer, but they aren't done yet. More deals could follow before the window shuts, though the Gunners have attached one firm condition.

Richard Garlick, Arsenal's chief executive, made the club's stance clear: no fresh signing arrives unless he raises the level of the squad.

The Mirror quoted Garlick's remarks to Sky Sports: "We want players who push Arsenal forward. In the past, we were sometimes looking for players to complete the squad or take the team to a certain level, but now we are competing at the highest levels, and we need players capable of changing the equation."

He added: "If a suitable opportunity arises, we will look to strengthen the team in every position. The transfer market will remain open over the next two weeks, and if we find players who can develop Arsenal, we will consider signing them."

The Gunners have already shelled out around £110 million, landing Piero Hincapié permanently alongside Christos Tzolis and Bruno Guimarães.

Expectations have soared. Winning the Premier League and reaching the Champions League final has lifted the ceiling, and Garlick says that shift has narrowed the club's focus to a small group of players who can make a clear difference.

That thinking chimes with manager Mikel Arteta, who wants the best players capable of deciding the biggest matches.

Arteta said: "The ambition of the club and its owners is to become the best club in the world. And to achieve that, we need the best players, because they are the ones who decide matches and make the difference when the moment matters."

Several names remain on Arsenal's radar. Chief among them is Julián Álvarez, the Atlético Madrid star, though Barcelona are also chasing the Argentine, which complicates any move.

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