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Harry Kane is said to have signed the most lucrative contract in Bayern Munich’s history and to now be Europe’s highest-paid player. But how much will he actually earn in future? How estimates of professional footballers’ absurd salaries are arrived at.

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Harry Kane is reportedly set to become Europe's highest-paid player in terms of base salary after extending his Bayern Munich contract until 2029. Bayern Munich's record signing (€95 million transfer fee paid to Tottenham Hotspur in 2023) is also said to have signed the biggest deal in the club's history.

David Ornstein of The Athletic reports the deal. Ornstein is known for his strong connections rather than sensationalism. The similarly reputable kicker reports that Kane will receive an "exorbitantly high annual salary" from the German record champions.

At a press conference after Kane signed the contract, Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said the club had had to "stretch" financially for the extension, though not "stretch to the ceiling". "For us, this is, of course, a big contract for a big player. It is appropriate," Dreesen said. Kane had "shown over the past three years that he was worth every cent, and that is how we see it going forward, too."

Who has been regarded as Europe's highest-paid player until now?

How high is Kane's annual salary, then, and what will Bayern Munich pay the 33-year-old Ballon d'Or winner? Is it around "€30 million", as kicker speculates, or even a little more? Like almost all football clubs, Bayern Munich do not disclose players' salaries. An estimate is possible, though.

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Until now, former Dortmund player Erling Haaland had been regarded as Europe's highest-paid player. According to Capology, the Manchester City striker has reportedly earned a weekly base salary of £525,000 or €621,000 since signing a huge nine-year contract extension in 2025, keeping him at the club until 2034. That would come to £27.3 million or €32.2 million a year.

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How much is Erling Haaland said to earn at Manchester City?

Capology is an online database that says it compiles footballers' salaries worldwide from media reports, inside information and official announcements. It offers the most comprehensive global comparison of footballers' salaries, but its figures do not necessarily reflect reality. Capology says its salary estimates for its own client samples generally fall within 15 per cent of the actual figure.

English media outlets report similar figures. The Sun, often well informed but also prone to sensationalism, put Haaland's weekly base salary, excluding bonuses, at £525,000. The reputable and normally well-informed newspapers The Guardian and The Times gave a slightly more cautious estimate of around £500,000 in gross weekly base salary. On that basis, Haaland's annual base salary would be £26 million or €31.17 million.

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Another indication comes from the Sunday Times Tax List, which lists celebrities' tax payments each year. Haaland was among England's biggest taxpayers last year, with a total tax bill of £17 million (€20.38 million). Alongside income tax, the list accounts for taxes on dividends and capital gains, as well as corporation tax.

The Sunday Times Tax List also relies on estimates. English journalist Robert Watts has curated it for years, and it is considered as respected as the Forbes list of the world's richest people. News media across England regularly pick it up. Watts likewise puts Haaland's annual base salary at £26 million (€31.17 million).

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Harry Kane was not even Bayern Munich's top earner until now

Does Kane now earn more than a guaranteed €31 million at Bayern Munich?

That sum seems hard to imagine. It looks small, though, beside the reported base salary of the world's highest-paid player: Cristiano Ronaldo is said to earn €208 million at Al-Nassr. Saudi spending operates on another scale.

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On Kane's new deal, Sky transfer expert Florian Plettenberg is more cautious, writing that he will earn "at least €25 million".

Kane's base salary has consistently been reported as €25 million, so that figure would represent only a small rise.

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A more substantial increase is possible, given that Kane was not even Bayern Munich's top earner overall. Jamal Musiala reportedly took that spot, at least once bonuses were included, after extending his contract in February 2025. Those figures put Musiala's annual base salary at €22.5 million, less than Kane previously earned. With bonuses, however, Musiala is said to have earned €35.2 million most recently.

According to Capology, only Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), Haaland and Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) are said to have earned more than Musiala in Europe. Musiala has ranked seventh worldwide. Kane, meanwhile, is said to have earned €31.2 million, which would make him the world's 12th most expensive player.

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If any player deserves to be Bayern Munich's top earner, it is Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane.

If Harry Kane gets that much, how much will Michael Olise be able to demand from Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich are also still caught in an immense wage spiral, despite years of efforts to reduce their wage costs. The supervisory board has previously criticised board member for sport Max Eberl over the issue. His contract extension was in doubt for a long time, too, because of his alleged, or perceived, weakness in negotiations.

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Kane's status as a world footballer gives Bayern reason to raise his salary. At the press conference, Dreesen spoke of an "incredible increase in attention" for Bayern Munich surrounding Kane's Ballon d'Or win. That attention also helps in talks with sponsors and potential partners.

Yet Kane is 33, and Bayern have already agreed to his wish for an extension of more than a year. Players over 30 normally receive only one-year extensions. As a rule, older players, like very young ones, tend to get contracts more closely tied to performance, with higher bonus payments that are not unrealistic.

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Should Kane now earn more than €31 million, what will Michael Olise demand in the contract extension talks due soon? Top clubs are watching Olise closely, and he is rated similarly highly to Kane in sporting terms. Yet Capology puts his current base salary at a comparatively modest €13.5 million. Another record contract could soon follow.

Europe's top 10 highest-paid players according to Capology

Rank Name Club Base salary per year 1. Erling Haaland Manchester City €32.27m 2. Kylian Mbappé Real Madrid €31.25m 2. Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid €31.25m 4. Rodri Barcelona €27.08m 5. Harry Kane Bayern Munich €25.00m (before extension) 6. Lamine Yamal Barcelona €22.92m 7. Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich €22.83m 8. Virgil van Dijk Liverpool €21.51m 8. Enzo Fernández Manchester City €21.51m 10. Jude Bellingham Real Madrid €20.83m

Source: Capology