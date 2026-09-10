Is Arsenal the best team in the world? De Bruyne answers

Kevin De Bruyne has hailed Arsenal as "the best team in the world" after Mikel Arteta's side beat his Napoli team in the Champions League.

Arsenal opened their Champions League campaign in Italy on Wednesday evening with another superb display, captain Martin Odegaard's goal settling a 1-0 win.

The Gunners won the Premier League title last season for the first time since 2004. They also reached the Champions League final, only to lose on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain.

Now Arteta's side look ready to compete on both fronts again. Victory over Napoli extended their perfect start to the season to five matches.

De Bruyne was hurting after coming away with nothing, but he still felt Napoli "put in a good performance" against opponents of Arsenal's quality.

The CBS Sports reporter put it to him after the match: "Let's talk about the game. It seems to me that Napoli put in a really good performance, but your opponent is perhaps the best team in the world right now?".

According to English newspaper "Metro", the Manchester City legend replied: "I agree, they are the champions of England and lost the last Champions League final on penalties, so we know how strong they are".

He continued: "I think we actually put in a good performance. When we tried to play, we had some moments where we created chances, and of course we had to sit back at times, and in the second half we gave them a lot of chances, we were very deep".

De Bruyne concluded: "But then we had some good moments again, and for me that is an improvement on what I saw in the first few matches. We have started to play better, and that is a good thing".

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